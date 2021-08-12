Amazon donates £1,000 to Milton Keynes domestic abuse charity

A domestic abuse charity based in Milton Keynes has received a donation of £1,000 from Amazon’s fulfilment centre at Marston Gate.

MK Act works with over 100 families every day to help them move on from fear and abuse. The charity has been providing safe emergency accommodation in the city for women and children escaping domestic violence for more than 45 years.

This is the second time that the Amazon team in Milton Keynes has donated to MK Act, following a similar donation in 2020.

Children helped by MK Act sent drawing to Amazon to say thank you

Last year, the £1,000 donation was used to extend MK Act's services to those affected by Covid, and this year it will put towards the charity’s Covid-19 Last Resort Fund.

This fund is used for expenses such as buying someone who is suffering from domestic violence a new sim card so they can keep themselves safe and call for help or for paying for a family to flee to the refuge in a taxi.

Victor Pulido, general manager at Amazon in Milton Keynes, said: “We are proud to support MK Act, a charity that offers significant support to women and children in our community. We hope this donation will offer a helping hand to the charity’s staff and volunteers and we commend them for their ongoing efforts.”

Lolly Marlborough, MK Act's fundraiser and marketing manager, said: “We would like to thank Victor and the Amazon team for this donation. Every donation helps to ensure that we are able to support and empower the women and children who are affected by domestic violence and abuse in Milton Keynes.”

The donation was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations in the UK.

The company is also providing disadvantaged students with online STEM courses as well as teaming up with charity partner Magic Breakfast and delivering more than four million healthy breakfasts to families around the UK.