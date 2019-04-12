Amazon donates to Milton Keynes charity Harry's Rainbow

Harry Rainbow have been given a huge £2,000 donation from the Amazon Delivery Station in Northampton.

The MK charity supports children and young people with bereavement support services including regular support groups, activities, trips and individual tailored support.

The charity’s services ensure that bereaved children are supported in the grieving process, from provision of books and resources and individually tailored memory boxes to activities that promote wellbeing by building confidence and self-esteem. Facilitating contact with others who have also suffered a bereavement can also reduce the feeling of isolation and loneliness.

The help is also extended to the wider family to ensure that parents and carers are involved and also supported. This includes the larger extended family where there may be step siblings and parents.

Amazon Northampton Delivery Station Manager, Barry Morton, said: “Harry’s Rainbow is an important charity in our community that provides much-needed support for families during difficult times. We’re pleased to provide this donation to help their efforts and on behalf of the team at Amazon in Northampton, I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at Harry’s Rainbow for the services they provide for local families.”

Emma Gilead from Harry’s Rainbow added: “We’re really pleased to get this support from the Amazon team in Northampton. We couldn’t provide our services for families in the local area without donations like this and I’d like to say thank you to the team at Amazon’s Delivery Station in Northampton for this generous support.”

The donation forms part of the ‘Amazon In The Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

