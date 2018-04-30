Amazon Milton Keynes gives a helping hand to mental health charity

A charity that provides mental health and educational wellbeing services for children and young people has received a donation of £5,000 from the Amazon team in Milton Keynes.

CHUMS began as a voluntary service supporting bereaved children, young people and their families in 1997. Today it delivers nine therapeutic services with additional support for schools, including 55 staff and 80 volunteers, supporting more than 3,000 referrals across Bedfordshire every year.

The charity was nominated by members of the fulfilment centre team who will work with CHUMS over the coming months on a number of fundraising activities.

The support is part of a UK-wide programme that enables Amazon sites to provide on-going support to a local charity, encouraging positive change in the community.

The donation is going towards the charity’s Disability Friendship Scheme, a Friday evening social group for young people aged 11-25 with physical and learning disabilities, as well as sponsoring activity days during the holidays.

Speaking on the donation, general manager at Amazon Milton Keynes, Scott Wharton, said: “CHUMS does such a great job helping children in our local community. We couldn’t be happier to be supporting them as our Stand Out charity this year. This initiative will help us support those working to make the local community a better place for children and young people. We’re excited to see what we can achieve with CHUMS over the coming months.”

Sue Clarke, fundraising manager at CHUMS, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone at Amazon Milton Keynes for their vote of support. The donation will make a big difference, helping us create some fantastic memories for children with physical and learning disabilities. We’d like to take the chance to say a big thank you to Scott and the team for helping us reach as many young people as possible.”

