Animal charity in Milton Keynes needs support for online auction fundraiser

Volunteers who help rescue and care for thousands of animals every year are calling on the city to support one of its biggest fundraisers.

The Milton Keynes and North Bucks branch of the RSPCA will be running an online auction and are appealing to businesses and individuals to donate prizes.

Last year the auction raised the grand sum of £3,050, helping the self-funding group to continue its work.

Branch volunteers are planning the annual online auction to run from May 28 until June 3.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We are looking for companies and individuals who can offer items, vouchers and so on for the auction. In return we will of course promote your company via the online auction website, our Facebook and website, as we always like to make our supporters aware of the kindness of companies out there.

“Any donation, big or small, will be gratefully received and will help raise funds for the animals in our care.”

Money raised throughout the year will help provide treatment and care for abandoned and neglected animals within the area - on average the vet bills for the branch total £150,000 a year.

The branch is also continuing to raise funds to build its own re-homing centre.

If you are able to help with auction goods please send your donation to RSPCA c/o Lisa Walker, 2 Otter Close, Bletchley, MK3 7QP.

You can email Lisa at Lisa@mkrspca.org.uk

Visit www.mkrspca.org.uk