Appeal after knifepoint robbery at shop in Oldbrook, Milton Keynes

Three masked men stole cash from the till in a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Oldbrook, Milton Keynes.

It happened around 9.15pm on Thursday, December 20, when three men entered the Premier Express store in Oldbrook Boulevard. One of the offenders remained by the door to prevent others from entering, while two others demanded money from the staff at the till.

One of the men had a knife and used this to hit the till.

No-one was injured in the incident and the men left with cash from the till.

The two men who entered the store were wearing black clothing, while the man who remained by the door was wearing grey clothing.

All the men had their faces covered.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Dempsey of Milton Keynes Force CID, said: “This was a very distressing incident and as part of this investigation I would like to speak to anyone with information about this case.

“At the time of the robbery it is understood two members of the public were in the store, we would really like to speak to these people as they may have vital details to help with the investigation.

“If anyone has information about this incident which could assist our investigation, please contact Police.”

If you have any information about the incident please report this via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180388336 or make a report online.

If you do not want to speak to police please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111