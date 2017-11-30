Appeal after spate of burglaries across Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of burglaries in Milton Keynes on Tuesday. (Nov 28)

Properties targeted include homes in Great Holm, Middleton, Monkston, Broughton, and Oakgrove.

Police are also advising people to look out for their neighbours’ properties if they are known to be away, as some of the properties burgled were vacant.

Detective Inspector Mark Lacey from Milton Keynes Investigation Hub, said: “I am urging local residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to their neighbourhood team or call 101 and 999 if it is an emergency. I have extra patrols in the area after 15 burglaries were reported on Tuesday night.

“I would like to reassure the public that tackling burglaries is one of our priorities and an active investigation is on-going.

“In the meantime I would ask local residents to remain vigilant and follow some simple steps to reduce their risk of being burgled and ensure their home is not an easy target.”

It is believed a number of these offences may be linked. Offenders have forced entry mainly through rear doors. A full itinerary of stolen goods is being compiled but items known to have been taken are jewellery, cash, and electronic goods.

Contact polie on 101 quoting reference number URN 896- 29/11/17, if you can help.

Police offer the following tips to reduce the risk of being burgled:

> Make your house look occupied when you are out, use a light timer switch. Don’t just leave a hall or landing light on

> Shut and key lock doors and windows when a property is unoccupied, when you go out and when you go to bed

> Ensure that doors which use lifting handles to engage the locks are always locked with the key

> Make efforts to restrict access into your rear garden by padlocking gates, repairing fences etc.

> Don’t leave any keys in sight of doors and windows or near your letter box or cat flap where they could be hooked out

> Valuable items including laptops/tablets, mobile phones, games consoles and jewellery should be hidden from view

> Security mark all valuables with your postcode and house number. Keep a record of makes, models and serial numbers

> Register all your electronic items and other technology with Immobilise the UK national property register free of charge at www.immobilise.com

> Register to receive important Police alerts and information at www.thamesvalleyalert.co.uk

> Keep an eye out for any suspicious behaviour around your neighbours’ houses or in your street.

For further information visit:crime prevention or www.safermk.com