Appeal as 'concerned' police try to find missing man from Milton Keynes

Police are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of a man missing from Milton Keynes.

Kyle Berkley was reported missing yesterday (April 25) and is believed to be travelling in a gold Vauxhall Astra with the registration plate KP05 VCY.

The 26-year-old is white, about 5ft 5in tall, slim, with short brown hair and a beard.

Investigating officer Inspector Andy Amor said: “We are continuing to appeal for information to help us find Kyle, as we are increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Kyle, or who has any information which they think could help us to locate him, to get in touch.

“If you see him, or see a vehicle matching this description, please contact us.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '956 (25/4)', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.