Appeal for information after robbery at knifepoint in Central Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a robbery in Milton Keynes.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, July 6 the victims, a man and a woman both aged 25, were walking from Mr Mulligans Pirate Golf past Revolutions de Cuba, in the Theatre District in the direction of the Xscape building.

A man approached them, produced a knife and demanded the victims’ property. A brief struggle took place and the man lunged toward the couple and waved the knife in their direction.

After taking the victims’ phones – a pink iPhone 7 and a white iPhone 8 Plus, the offender left.

Investigating officer detective constable Stephanie Mason said: “Although no one was injured during the incident, it was understandably distressing for them.

“The offender was in the Theatre District for about an hour before the robbery and spoke to members of the public. If you believe you spoke to him, please contact us as you may have information which could be useful to our investigation.

“I would also like to trace the person shown in the CCTV image as they may have information which may assist us. If you recognise this person, please contact police.”

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference ‘43180204635’. If you do not want to speak to police, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.