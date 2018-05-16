Appeal for witnesses after child is 'grabbed and touched inappropriately' in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident involving a child in Bletchley.

At around 6.30pm on Monday (May 14) two girls were playing on a residential road on the Lake Estates off Lomond Drive, not far from the roundabout with Stoke Road in Bletchley.

A man approached and grabbed one of the girls and touched her inappropriately.

The girls then ran away and raised the alarm.

The offender is described as white, around 6ft tall, wearing black clothing and a black baseball cap.

Accredited Investigator Chris Jackson said “This is a concerning incident and we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“Members of the community may see an increased police presence whilst we continue to investigate.

“We would ask anyone with information regarding this incident to please come forward, if anyone also has CCTV we would ask them to please review it to see if they have anyone matching the offender’s description to please get in touch.”

If you have any information relating to this case call 101 quoting reference '43180145567', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.