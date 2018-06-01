Appeal to help find missing man last seen near Milton Keynes Hospital yesterday?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man from Stony Stratford who went missing yesterday.

John O’Neill, aged 63, was last seen at Milton Keynes University Hospital at around 11.15am on Thursday, May 30..

John is white, 6ft 1in, has thinning grey hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a thin dark grey jumper and black shoes.

He does not have access to a vehicle and uses the number 6 bus from Stony Stratford to the hospital.

Sergeant Robert Lyne, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has seen John or anyone matching his description. The fact he is missing is out of character and his family is understandably worried.

“We are working to trace John as we are concerned about his health and need to establish if he is OK.

“Specialist search teams are looking for John near the hospital and so visitors may notice them in the area.”

If you have any information about John’s whereabouts please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference ’68 31/5’.