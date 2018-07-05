Appeal to help trace missing woman from Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing woman from Milton Keynes.

Hannah Bowen, aged 30, was last seen around 3,45pm yesterday (July 4) near Standing Way in Milton Keynes.

Hannah is white, of slim build and around 5ft 6ins, and has dark hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie and patterned colour leggings.

Hannah is believed to be in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, and has access to money and bank cards.

She is also believed to have been using a white Renault Master van, with registration beginning HN67.

Superintendent Yvette Hitch, LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, said: “We are searching for Hannah and would like to speak to anyone who has seen someone matching her description or the description of the vehicle that she has been in.

“We need to urgently trace her as we have serious concerns for her health. Hannah, if you see this appeal then please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with any information about Hannah’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference ‘URN 1037 4/7’ or 43180202947.