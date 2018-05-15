Appeal to identify boy after sexual assault in Wolverton

Police have released an e-fit of a boy they would like to trace in connection with a sexual assault in Wolverton.

The boy approached a woman in her 50s in the alley that runs parallel to Windsor Street approaching Furze Way in Wolverton between 11.40am and 12.10pm on Sunday, April 22.

The woman reported the boy touched her and behaved inappropriately towards her.

The boy is teenage, Asian, 5ft 6in, slim build, short shaven hair on the back and sides and slightly thicker on top, almond shaped face and large brown eyes.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who recognises the boy depicted in this e-fit.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference '43180120374', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.