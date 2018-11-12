April 1 set as ‘provisional’ date for opening of new Primark store in Milton Keynes

Primark’s new flagship store at centre.mk could open by April 1, 2019, it has been announced.

The store, located at the former BHS site in Silbury Arcade, will be the largest to open at centre.mk in the last 25 years.

And bosses at centre:mk are hopeful the store will open on April 1, though have yet to confirm an official date.

Kevin Duffy, centre director at centre:mk, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Primark will be joining our fantastic selection of fashion and beauty brands at centre:mk next year.

“This is a key moment for us – the new flagship store will be the single biggest store since we introduced Marks & Spencer to centre:mk nearly 25 years ago. Primark is a firm fashion favourite, and so we look forward to attracting more visitors by expanding the centre’s fashion retail mix.”

Covering 75,000 sq ft, the store will showcase the entire Primark range when it opens in the spring.

The signing of Primark is a key milestone in the centre’s “Re-imagining an icon” strategy, which is investing more than £60m in the centre:mk over three years.

Key initiatives of the programme include the £10m refurbishment of Sunset Walk, the award-winning Guest Services last in June last year, and a new 1,400-space multi-storey car park currently under construction.

They say all improvements reflect specific consumer needs, with Primark the most requested brand by visitors in exit surveys for the last five years.

Pam Gosal, head of economy and culture at Milton Keynes Council, added: “Primark’s decision to open a flagship store in the heart of the city confirms Milton Keynes retail dominance in the South East.

“Investments of this nature reflect the confidence that businesses continue to have in the Milton Keynes economy.”

Plans for the new flagship store at centre:mk were first announced in September 2017. The store at MK1 opened in 2012.