Aqua Parcs is back with biggest ever splash in Milton Keynes

Aqua Parcs at Willen Lake is reopening on May 4 and it's bigger than before in Milton Keynes.

The colossal course is more than 120 metres long, featuring over 30 obstacles, with slides, challenges and bouncing balls, all on water.

Aqua Parcs MK

Last summer Willen Lake saw 15,000 people take to the waters over three months.

In total, there were just four days of rain from the whole 85 days the course was open.

On a healthy note, the average person on the course would have burned 865 calories having jumped, slid, swam, bounced and leaped over an average of 675 metres across the obstacles.

For more information and to book tickets visit: www.aquaparcs.co.uk