Are you a secret millionaire? The nine unclaimed Milton Keynes estates up for grabs

Records published by the Treasury have revealed that there are nine unclaimed estates with links to Milton Keynes that could be worth a lot of money.

When someone dies with no will or no known family, their property will be passed on to the Crown as ownerless property.

This is called ‘Bona Vacantia’. This could be any type of property, including buildings, money or personal possessions, ranging from very little value to potentially millions.

However, people could entitled to a share of the deceased person’s property, or estate, if you’re a relative.

The latest release published by the Treasury Solicitor has revealed that there are 31 people with unclaimed assets with links to Milton Keynes.

The details on the value of their estates haven’t been published.

When someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following people are entitled to claim the estate. - husband, wife or civil partner - children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and so on - mother or father - brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews) - half brothers or sisters or their children - grandparents - uncles and aunts or their children - half uncles and aunts or their children.

If you notice a name on this list which you think could be a former relative then you could be in for a bit of money.

To register a claim for the estate, send a family tree to the Bona Vacantia Division of the Government Legal Department. This must show how you are related to the person who has died, and include the dates of birth, marriage and death of all those on the tree.

If it appears you are entitled to claim the estate, then you may be asked to prove your relation through birth certificates etc.

Here is a list of the people who have died and their date of birth who have links to the Milton Keynes area.

George Barclay 11/11/13

Mary Collingwood 17/01/99

Valerie Georgina James 02/06/05

James Naysmith King Wood 09/12/01

Llewellyn Lovelace 21/12/16

Thomas O'Leary 31/12/02

Clementina Sereyno 13/05/89

Elizabeth Edith Whiteman 03/11/88

Maureen Zetlein 22/05/09