Are you a young carer in Milton Keynes?

More than 700 young carers are currently being supported by Carers MK, but it is thought more young people are caring for people and not claiming support.

Healthwatch MK wants to hear from all young people, aged eight to 19, who perform caring duties for another person, including a family member, either full-time or part-time.

The survey is open to all young carers in Milton Keynes - including those who might not consider themselves to be carers.

“It’s important that we understand how young carers in MK are supported, whether or not support is easily accessible, and if there are any areas where improvements could be made. This will help us recognise what’s working well and address any gaps in support for young carers,” said Maxine Taffetani, CEO of Healthwatch MK.

Survey results will be used to make recommendations on what’s working well and how support, and access to support, could be improved.

To access the survey, click here: http://www.healthwatchmiltonkeynes.co.uk/?q=young-carers-survey or call 01908 698800.