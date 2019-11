Members of the forces watched MK Dons' game against Rotherham for free on Saturday as part of the club's annual Armed Forces Day.

The occasion was marked with a military-themed fanzone in the arena, including parades, an army assault course and military vehciles.

Photo by Jane Russell

All members or veterans of the armed forced, together with scouting group members, were entitled to free tickets for themselves and a guest to watch the match.

Photo by Jane Russell

Photo by Jane Russell