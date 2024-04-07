Armed police called to Walnut Tree shop after robbery 'with firearm'
The arrest was made on Saturday morning
Police arrested a man on suspicion of a robbery at Tesco Express, and possession of a firearm in Walnut Tree on Saturday.
Armed officers attended the store in Fyfield Barrow following reports of the incident, and kept an increased presence in the area of Groundsel Close for several hours.
A statement from Thames Valley Police after wards said: “Residents will see an increased police presence in the area, including armed officers, after we arrested a man on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.