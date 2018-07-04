Arriva kicks-off Catch the Bus Week alongside Milton Keynes MP

Conservative MP for Milton Keynes South, Iain Stewart, joined the team from Arriva Midlands at its depot on Colts Holm Road to officially launch the sixth annual Catch the Bus Week.

Running until July 8th, Catch the Bus Week is an industry-wide initiative being supported by sustainable transport group Greener Journeys, which urges people to try using the bus instead of their car by challenging the preconceptions of bus travel.

Donning a giant green promotional foam hand, Mr Stewart took a tour of the Milton Keynes depot to find out more about how the business is actively working to promote the social, economic and environmental benefits of bus usage to passengers.

Simon Finnie, area managing director for Arriva Midlands South, said: “Catch the Bus Week is a fantastic opportunity that helps celebrate all the benefits of bus travel. Buses offer communities much needed lifelines - reducing congestion, getting people to work and driving economic growth, and we are delighted to have been able to welcome Iain along to our depot in Milton Keynes to see first-hand the commitment and dedication we have to delivering those all-important services to the people within her constituency.”

Iain Stewart MP, added: “I am very grateful to Arriva for inviting me to visit their MK bus depot today to help mark Catch the Bus Week. Bus travel is too often the unsung part of our transport system but millions of people across the country rely on them. Parliament's Transport Committee, of which I am a member, is about to start an inquiry on how we can make bus travel even better for passengers.

Smart, new buses are being introduced on many routes in MK. If you haven't tried one in a while, hop on board!”

For more information about Catch the Bus Week visit www.catchthebusweek.co.uk. To find out more about Arriva Midlands’ services in Milton Keynes please log on to www.arrivabus.co.uk/beds-and-bucks