A cruel arsonist set fire to a tent belonging to a homeless person at Central Milton Keynes this morning.

It is not known whether the occupant was inside the tent when fire broke out, but emergency services say nobody was injured.

Firefighters were called at 6.45am to the blaze, which was at the junction of Saxon Gate and Avebury Boulevard.

They used one hose reel, a haydrag and a thermal imaging camera.

Bucks Fire and rescue Service has confirmed that arson is suspected.