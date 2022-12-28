Athletics club in Milton Keynes wants more cheer for the new year as try out day announced

These youngsters thoroughly enjoyed their session

A popular athletics club in Milton Keynes wants more cheer for the new year as it announced a try out day.

First Class Athletics is taking on new athletes to join their competitive cheerleading teams from January, and will be kickstarting the New Year with a try out day for students in Primary and Secondary years.

On Saturday 7th of January 2023, primary and secondary school children are invited to First Class Athletics in Bradville to take part in their New Year try out day to experience a 90-minute cheerleading session in which attendees will be taught key skills, evaluated and given the chance to join a competitive cheerleading team.

First Class Athletics is proud to boast an 8-person strong coaching team with a combined experience of over 75 years that includes World Champions, elite gymnasts and cheerleading judges to ensure all athletes get first class guidance.

With the aim of recruiting for its junior and senior competitive cheerleading teams, the team is eager to welcome both new and experienced athletes to become members. So whether your goal is to become a high level competitor or simply to take on a new challenge with the opportunity to make new friends, First Class Athletics could well be the home of your 2023 success.

Primary school children are invited to attend the try out day on Saturday the 7th of January from 10am until 11:30am, whilst secondary school students will be welcome from 12pm until 1:30pm. Both classes come with a charge of £5 per athlete and will need to be booked in advance.

Since opening its doors in September 2022, the club has grown rapidlly.

Led by Paige Hottor, who is well known in the industry and has over 15 years of experience, FCA has a team of coaches who have competed in America and even won gold medals!

Paige explains: “We are championing the world of cheerleading in Milton Keynes and offering our world-class expertise. Though we offer coaching at a competitive level, it is also about having fun and building new life skills for the future.”

For more information visit the official website.

