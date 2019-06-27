Attacker still at large after broad daylight rape of 11-year-old in Bucks, here's everything you need to know

The '18-year-old' suspect who raped an 11 year old in Holmer Green earlier this month is still on the run.

The traumatic incident at midday on June 1 sent shockwaves across Bucks, read the original story here.

Police have issued the following description of the attacker, who is still on the loose.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said it took the victim several days to testify, as she was too upset initially.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: ‘The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was walking along a public footpath between Rookery Meadow and the woods near Watchet Lane in Holmer Green at around 12noon.

"At a gate that borders the woods, the victim saw the offender using a mobile phone.

"The offender did not say anything to the victim but took her by the arm into the woods where he raped her, before leaving the scene.

"The victim then returned back to Holmer Green village. ‘The offender is described as a white man, around 18 years old, of medium build, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, with brown eyes and a distinctive pointed nose that pointed upwards.

"He was wearing either a black or blue Adidas or Nike tracksuit which was made of fleece, and a black baseball cap with white lettering on the front."