'Autumn Dream' marks highly anticipated return of Newport singer-songwriter Kam Singh

By Kam Singh
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2024, 08:40 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 09:34 BST
Following significant anticipation and after a three-year break from music, Kam Singh returns with Autumn Dream, an album that couldn’t have come at a more fitting time.

Filled with introspective tracks, the album reflects the reflective, transitional spirit of autumn and just how important the season is to Kam.

Recorded at the now-closed Sound Garage in Bedford, Autumn Dream holds a special significance as it captures the essence of both Kam’s growth as an artist and the nostalgic energy of the space it was created in.

With themes of change, warmth, and looking back, the album beautifully mirrors the season it’s named after - certainly worth the wait and could be the perfect soundtrack for your autumn.

Playing Live at MK HMV earlier this year
Playing Live at MK HMV earlier this year

Kam Singh is a singer-songwriter from Newport Pagnell with an alternative rock drive and an ear for infectious melodies which define his discography. Soulful storytelling with catchy hooks that stay with you long after the song ends are a staple of his quality as a songwriter.

His latest single, "Smile," is a perfect example of his ability to connect with listeners through memorable tunes. With three albums, three EPs, and several singles under his belt, Kam has consistently pushed his creative boundaries.

He's performed everywhere from local festivals to the streets of New York’s Times Square, earning recognition as a BBC Introducing artist. Kam’s passion for music shines through in every performance, and he's just getting started!

