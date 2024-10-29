'Autumn Dream' marks highly anticipated return of Newport singer-songwriter Kam Singh

Following significant anticipation and after a three-year break from music, Kam Singh returns with Autumn Dream, an album that couldn’t have come at a more fitting time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filled with introspective tracks, the album reflects the reflective, transitional spirit of autumn and just how important the season is to Kam.

Recorded at the now-closed Sound Garage in Bedford, Autumn Dream holds a special significance as it captures the essence of both Kam’s growth as an artist and the nostalgic energy of the space it was created in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With themes of change, warmth, and looking back, the album beautifully mirrors the season it’s named after - certainly worth the wait and could be the perfect soundtrack for your autumn.

Playing Live at MK HMV earlier this year

Kam Singh is a singer-songwriter from Newport Pagnell with an alternative rock drive and an ear for infectious melodies which define his discography. Soulful storytelling with catchy hooks that stay with you long after the song ends are a staple of his quality as a songwriter.

His latest single, "Smile," is a perfect example of his ability to connect with listeners through memorable tunes. With three albums, three EPs, and several singles under his belt, Kam has consistently pushed his creative boundaries.

He's performed everywhere from local festivals to the streets of New York’s Times Square, earning recognition as a BBC Introducing artist. Kam’s passion for music shines through in every performance, and he's just getting started!