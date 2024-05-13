Award-winning actor’s journey from Milton Keynes to film roles, TV and West End theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning actor from Milton Keynes has spoken about overcoming imposter syndrome to successfully make it in the performing arts industry.

Christian Alifoe describes how tough he found life after leaving drama school in January 2019 and how he battled imposter syndrome after going for auditions and being rejected.

He tells the Your cinema podcast: “It wasn’t working for me. But now, three years on I feel I’ve arrived. I know you can’t cut corners, you’ve got to work. I’m now ready to work and to keep pushing and to keep elevating.”

Christian’s inspiring journey from Milton Keynes to London's theatre scene has been remarkable, having turned his back on a career in law to pursue his dream of acting.

Christian Alifoe at the National Theatre after being presented with the Black British Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play

To date Christian’s credits include notable productions such as Brave New World on Sky Atlantic, where he had the honour of working alongside the talented Alden Ehrenreich. He has also starred in Man V Bee alongside Rowan Atkinson, experiences that have not only enriched his career but have allowed him to showcase his talents on both the national and international stage.

One of the highlights of Christian’s career was his role in the Sucker Punch UK Tour by the National Theatre Nations Partnership, for which he received the award for Best Supporting Actor at the prestigious Black British Theatre Awards in 2023.

And more recently, Christian had the privilege of gracing the stage of the esteemed Old Vic Theatre in the critically acclaimed production of Machinal which gained rave reviews from esteemed publications such as The Guardian, The Stage, and Time Out.

Christian recalls: “Sucker Punch was a play that profoundly changed my life for the better. It wasn't just about proving to myself that I could do it, but the industry recognition I've received means the world to me. I was then at the Black British Theatre Awards at the prestigious National Theatre, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for my role as Troy.“I used to dream of moments like this. But with each passing day, those dreams are turning into reality.”

Christian as Troy in the "Sucker Punch" UK Tour

Christian says his journey has been one defined by dedication, passion and an unwavering commitment to his craft – a testament to pursuing one's dreams despite the odds.

He said: “As a proud native of Milton Keynes, I have made significant strides in the acting industry, transitioning from our beloved city to the bustling streets of London.

“Having embarked on an academic journey in law, I found myself drawn to a different calling that beckoned from the world of the performing arts with my transition from law to the stage marking the beginning of an extraordinary chapter.”

From his captivating performances in Brave New World to his accolades on the stage of esteemed theatres, Christian's journey serves to inspire all who dare to chase their dreams.

Christian as Troy in the "Sucker Punch" UK Tour