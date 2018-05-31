Award-winning community allotment in Milton Keynes gets trashed by paint-throwing vandals

Years of work by volunteers at an award-winning community allotment have been ruined by vandals.

Thugs entered the allotment in Pinewood Drive to throw paint over all the surfaces – including the lovingly-painted mural.

Volunteers have tried to repair the damage but need a specialist company to remove the paint.

They approached Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council for help – to be met with a negative email .

A spokesman for the allotment said: “This is a beautiful area which is open to everybody. It is run by volunteers and the little the funding we have is for crops and garden equipment.

The spokesman added: “We asked for some assistance from the town council. But community is obviously not on the top of their to do list.”

A town council spokesman said this week: “Naturally the council wants to support community groups... I am sure that if we are contacted with a funding application or indeed a request for any other type of help our councillors will be keen to assist, within the limits of the council’s resources.”