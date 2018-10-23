Award winning firm expands to Milton Keynes

An award-winning firm which specialises in supplying fun equipment hire for events is expanding into Milton Keynes.

Sunshine Events, which has its head office in Preston, has grown rapidly over recent years supplying a raft of fun equipment to businesses across the UK, including working with major brands like ASICS, Boots, Google and Arnold Clark.

Following the growth, which saw turnover rise by more than 30 per cent to £1.8million over the past 12 months, management have made the decision to open a new state-of-the-art depot in Milton Keynes.

The new facility on Dane Road, in Bletchley, is 6500 sq. ft. and will stock a range of new fun equipment whilst also helping provide better service to customers in the south of England.

Sunny Sandwell, director of fun at Sunshine Events, also known as the ‘Fun Experts’, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for us and something we have been striving towards as a business for a number of years.

“We work nationwide, but in the last few years we’ve seen a growing client base in the south, so the new depot in Milton Keynes will give us a local presence to further increase our clients in the Greater London and Southern England areas and also give us increasing storage capacity to expand our product range.”

She added: “As a business we’ve had an incredible year and this growth has given us the ability to invest in further office and depot space, which will act as a platform for expansion over 2019 and beyond.”

Founded 15 years ago by Sunny and James Sandwell, Sunshine Events has gone from strength to strength now employing over 50 people and prides itself on its award winning customer service, with its top review rating on the Customer Sure site.

The firm hires out quality fun equipment including giant inflatable Hungry Hippos, Virtual Reality Experiences machines, Side Stalls, Casino Tables and giant Snow Globes for large fun days, exhibitions, events and Christmas parties.