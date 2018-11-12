Award-winning reggae artist from Bucks celebrates meteoric rise by launching new album

Buckinghamshire’s very own award-winning international reggae artist Chris Da Ambassada Grant has capped off a sensational year by launching his new album in his hometown.

Bucks may be known for many things but perhaps reggae was not one of them. Until now.

Chris Da Ambassada

Bucks has seen its fair share of popular creatives over the years and reggae star Chris Da Ambassada is continuing the tradition.

The multi-award winning and international recording artist has been making big waves both nationally and internationally. This year alone he has picked up the award for Best Reggae at the Premier Awards, and has been nominated for 3 GXMMA Awards later this month as well as a UK Entertainment Award.

It is clear to see that 2018 has been a huge success for Chris and that was evident once again at his album launch party which took place earlier this month at the Gateway Conference Centre in nearby Aylesbury. The event was a night to remember with artists from the UK and all the way from Jamaica and Trinidad attending.

Chris Da Ambassada in action

The night kicked off with the Mobo nominated Andrew Bello who brought the house down with a series of afrobeat sounds. This was a great way to warm up the crowd as they sang along to his songs and got their feet moving. Following on from Andrew was the renowned artist Sherwin Gardner. Sherwin has a huge following worldwide and it was clearly to see why from the very beginning of his performance. His smooth singing voice along with the much loved caribbean sound had everybody dancing and waving in seconds. This was pushed even further when the beat dropped for his popular track I Worship You.

After a short presentation by his mother-in-law and an introduction from his manager, Chris then took the stage as the star attraction, ushered in by a loud round of applause and whistling from the audience.

Ambassada wasted no time in entertaining the crowd and creating a real party atmosphere as he sang song after song from his brand new album. With the backing of his own band and the marvellous assistance of DJ Naadlox, the tunes kept flowing and people kept dancing.

The crowd were treated to a live version of his hit single Good God, which went down a treat with his loyal followers. The introduction of his new tracks were also warmly welcomed. The hardcore reggae fans would have appreciated songs like Perilous Time and Keep Pressing On, as they delivered sounds synonymous with Jamaican sound systems and are definitely up there with hits by artists like Beres Hammond, Junior Kelly and Sanchez.

Chris Da Ambassada in action

Da Ambassada’s unique style has seen him make a meteoric rise in the industry. A well liked figure in the local community, Chris lives by his incredible work ethic and Christian morales which also make him a great role model for young men and women across the UK.

Chris aims to deliver a positive message both through his music and lifestyle. And he insists he is only just getting started with his sights firmly set on more success this year and beyond.

Chris Da Ambassada in action

Chris Da Ambassada at the launch

New Chapter album sleeve track listings