Award-winning trans role model Jacqui Gavin champions landmark LGBTQ+ Milton Keynes event

A landmark conference to highlight lesbian, gay and transgender issues in the workplace is to be held in Milton Keynes.

The event, called This is Us, will focus on corporate diversity and how to create an LGBTQ+ inclusive work environment.

It is championed by award-winning trans role model Jacqui Gavin, who has publicised it with a Facebook Live broadcast where she spoke openly about her experiences as a transsexual woman.

Jacqui said: “We knew that we would be met with some negativity by putting ourselves out there... We did receive some ugly comments. They don’t upset me - I’ve dealt with the trolls and turfs for long enough - but they do go to show exactly the mindset and attitude that we as a society need to move past.”

To be held in October at Kents Hill Park, the conference will include sessions on sensitivity, discrimination and the importance of LGBTQ+ allies,

It is organised by Events Together, whose CEO Meera Chander said: “We think this variety of content will give businesses a really helpful boost, and will open a few eyes in the process.

“It has never been a more relevant time to highlight and discuss issues surrounding gender, sexuality, and lifestyle. These issues surrounding inclusivity and diversity are becoming increasingly prevalent, particularly in the workplace.”

Jacqui has been a leading transgender rights activist for the past thirty years after she was outed by the national press as a transgender model.

She is employed as a Civil Servant, working at the heart of the government to improve the policy and guidance on transgender issues across Whitehall.

Her work as Chair of the Civil Service Network - a:gender led to her winning a British LGBT Award in 2016.

Tickets for the This is Us conference are on sale now at events-together.co.uk/thisisus

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted