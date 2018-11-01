Awards launched in Milton Keynes to find people who care to listen

A city opticians and hearing care branch is on the hunt to recognise unsung heroes who take the time to chat and listen to people in need.

The Listen In Awards has been launched by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care, which has a branch in The Centre:MK, as part of November’s Hearing Awareness Month.

The campaign aims to shine a spotlight on the issue of age related hearing loss, which affects 11 million people in the UK, according to Action on Hearing.

The need for raising awareness was highlighted in a recent survey, commissioned by Scrivens, which revealed that a quarter of the 2,000 UK adults polled by OnePoll admitted they struggle to hear what people say to them when talking face to face. And almost 53% had never had their hearing checked.

Scrivens branch manager Akta Shah said: “It’s hard to admit that we can’t always hear, but it’s more common than we think. Any degree of hearing loss can be very isolating and being an ageing society, so many people face loneliness and ultimately depression, so taking the time to speak and listen to our neighbours is very important. We want to recognise these wonderful people who take time out of their busy lives to support someone in need.”

As part of Hearing Awareness Month, and in addition to the Listen In Awards, there will also be plenty of in-branch advice, support and hearing screenings taking place.

To find out more about The Listen In Awards visit http://www.scrivens.com/listen-in or ask a member of the Scrivens branch team for an entry form.

You can test your hearing online at https://scrivens.com/hearing/online-hearing-test/

Comprehensive hearing tests and NHS hearing aids are free of charge.