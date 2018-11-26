Aylesbury fire station to host hard-hitting winter safety event

Bucks Fire and Rescue service is putting on a hard-hitting winter safety event at Aylesbury station this weekend.

The Aylesbury station winter fire and road safety event takes place on Saturday December 1 from 11am until 3pm at the town's HQ on Garside Way, Stocklake, HP20 1BD

Aylesbury Fire Station

The event, in aid of The Firefighters Charity, will include a road traffic collision extraction demonstration which should prove a hard-hitting watch.

A hot fat fire demo and talk will also be staged to show the general public the dangers.

A selection of fire service toys and gifts will be on sale and there will be a variety of emergency service vehicles on show too.

There will also be a chance for the public to meet Bucks Fire's search and rescue dog 'Huw'.

A charity fire engine truck pull should help work up an appetite for the selection of food, drinks and even mulled wine that will be on offer.

All in all it promises to be an action-packed few hours for all the family.

For more information visit www.bucksfire.gov.uk