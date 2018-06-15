Baby change facilities are anything but bog-standard at centre:mk in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes' shopping hub centre:mk has won the Sudocrem Changing Room Award for the Best Baby Changing Room in the UK, voted for by members of the public.

Five years after launching the first Baby Changing Room Awards and sponsoring the National Childbirth Trust Baby Change App, Britain’s nappy cream brand Sudocrem is again pioneering the way in promoting the best baby changing facilities in the country.

centre:mk won the award because they have created a thoughtfully-designed and well-decorated area for parents to change their babies and have even included a play area.

They recognise that a changing room doesn’t have to be bog-standard. Parents and children deserve to have a changing space which they look forward to using.

Heidi Suter, guest services manager, said “It is fantastic news, and the fact we were nominated by our customers is incredible. We have put a lot of thought into how the changing facilities were designed and to have this recognised is great!”.