Backlash after national newspaper describes Milton Keynes as ‘woefully short of beauty’ and here are 12 pictures which dispel that myth

A national newspaper’s description of Milton Keynes as a place “woefully short on beauty” has caused an angry backlash on Twitter.

It has also prompted a deluge of stunning photographs showing just how beautiful MK can be which you can see by clicking this link or the gallery link above.

12 pictures which prove Milton Keynes is not 'woefully short of beauty' as claimed by The Daily Telegraph

The saga started when the Daily Telegraph’s digital travel editor Oliver Smith published an article on Monday about why “boring” Buckinghamshire was the most underrated county.

In it he wrote: “Then there’s Milton Keynes, which is big on roundabouts but woefully short of beauty.”

MK professional photographer Gill Prince, who supplies images of MK commercially all over the globe, immediately took to Twitter to refute the claim.

City businessmen who go under the title @scenesfromMK swiftly joined in.

They publish regular tweets of “images and moments in time, from in and around Milton Keynes, which may surprise, delight or amuse followers”.

Followers jumped on the bandwagon, tweeting their own images of lakes, sunsets and beauty spots.

Gill Prince has now challenged Oliver Smith to come and see MK for himself.

“Calling it woefully short on beauty is 100 per cent false. Come and visit us and we’ll show you,” she said.

The creator of a book called Unexpected:MK, Gill has a stock folder of hundreds of scenic prints of the city and supplies images of MK commercially all over the globe

The photos on this page are some of her favourites. More can be viewed on https://www.gillprince.com

Gill READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted