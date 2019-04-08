'Bags of clothes' forced closure of Milton Keynes shopping centre

An unattended bag of clothes was the reason for a lengthy evacuation of the Centre MK on Monday.

Bags found in John Lewis were discovered and prompted a full evacuation of the store and the shopping centre beyond Middleton Hall throughout the morning.

Police had closed off much of Silbury and Midsummer Boulevard too up to the market.

However, the Centre MK have confirmed the 'suspicious packages' were in fact bags of clothes.

They tweeted: "We are pleased to report that the police have confirmed the unattended bags contained clothes and the cordons are now being removed. Thanks to Thames for their quick response and all our customers for their support."