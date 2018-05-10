Bake or create and help celebrate 800th anniversary of church in Milton Keynes

Calling all makers and bakers - get creating and help a city church celebrate its 800th annniversary.

All Saints’ Church in Loughton is seeking local bakers, knitters and stitchers to take part in its 800th celebration fete on Saturday, June 9.

Entries are invited in four categories: bake a sponge cake, knit a garment of any size, stitch a piece of embroidery any size, make 2 to 3 metres of Bunting (weather tolerant /fabric, knitted, crochet, plastic etc).

There’s no entry fee, simply contact redjeffries@aol.com for an entry form. The closing date to make an entry is Saturday, May 26. Members of Loughton WI will be judging all entries and prizes will be awarded.

Open from noon to 4pm, the fete includes stalls and activities for everyone.

There will be craft stalls, including jewellery and textiles, a china and glass stall, games for children, a story teller, Morris dancing by Rapskallian, with a barbecue and other refreshments in the church.

There will also be a display of artwork on the theme of ‘Loughton’ from local school children.