Bandana-wearing Dash-hounds to join Willen Hospice fundraiser in Milton Keynes

Sunday’s Santa Dash for Willen Hospice is set to be a ‘furry good’ event.

For even doggies are invited to take part and will be able to wear their very own bandanas as they run alongside their human companions.

There’s something for the children too on Sunday’s 1.2 mile route as they will get their hands on the exclusive Willen Hospice fundraising passport.

Everyone taking part will receive a Santa suit, to impersonate the well known roly-poly red faced rooftop present deliverer.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, head of events and community fundraising at Willen Hospice, said “Santa Dash is one of our biggest events and something we look forward to every year. We can’t thank the local organisations enough for their support, sponsorship and generosity. It’s always a great day, with so many people having fun while raising vital funds for Willen Hospice.”

People, and dogs, of all ages are invited to walk, jog or sprint the 1.2 mile route. Starting outside the hospice at 10.30am (off Willen Lake North), on Sunday December 16.

This year’s event, which includes winter warmers like hot drinks and bacon rolls, has been supported by Energie Fitness, Volkswagen Group, VW Financial Services, MK College and Moorgate Insurance.

Aly Luxon, from MK College said: “Willen Hospice supported me through the last weeks of my husband’s life 14 years ago. I always try and support them back, helping out with the Santa Dash seems like a fun way to do not only this but enjoy some Christmas fun with my lovely work colleagues.”

Willen Hospice provides compassionate, specialist palliative care to people in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. To continue to provide that care, the hospice needs to raise £9 every minute of the year from the local community.

Places can be booked at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/santadash, or you can turn up and register on the day. Registration is £15 for adults including a Santa suit; £5 for kids including a Santa Hat or £7.50 for kids including a Santa suit, and £2.50 for dogs (includes a branded bandana).