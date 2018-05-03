Banged up abroad: Milton Keynes man describes his ordeal as political prisoner

A Newport Pagnell man who found himself banged up in prison in Ecuador has written a book about his experience of “dirty cops and military madmen”.

Travel mad Steven White, 37, was born and bred in MK and went to work as a tour guide in Ecuador.

While driving his tourist vehicle, he was involved in a tragic and fatal road accident that killed three of his travel companions and left him with multiple injuries.

After months in hospital, he found himself before the courts, battling a legal system he describes as “corrupt”.

“I was sent to a political prison by a grubby little judge,” he said.

The book, called Prisoner: Broken Bones and Shattered Souls, tells of his experience behind bars with his bizarre fellow inmates.

“It is the story of my surreal journey of friendship and hope, pain and despair, as I struggled to recover my health, my life and my freedom,” he said.

“My goal with the book is for my own personal development. To share my story and in the future to hopefully make a positive difference to people suffering from similar physical injuries and those battling adversity and depression through motivational speaking and talking and sharing my own experiences overcoming what happened to me - the isolation, loneliness, the flashbacks and unwanted memories I still suffer from.

The book is available in hard copy form from book stores or online as an e-book.

The launch date is Saturday 12 May at The Swan Hotel in Fenny Stratford. Steven will be signing copies of the book between 3pm and 7pm. He will then be holding a question and answer session at 7pm, followed by a disco.