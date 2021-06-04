Bar in Milton Keynes reveals £200k investment ahead of reopening

Be At One in Milton Keynes, is reopening for the first time this year on Monday (June 7), it has also been granted a £200,000 investment.

Whilst most bars and restaurants welcomed customers indoors on May 17, this bar has just revealed detailed reopening plans for June.

The cocktail chain based at The Hub is promising a new look at its Milton Keynes site thanks to that major investment.

Be At One Milton Keynes

New features for guests to look out for include: an electric colour scheme, plus gold and silver furnishings.

The bar has also been set up with a new lighting scheme, boasting a bright and bold LED wall and ceiling.

The seating area has also been refurbished, on arrival guests will have booths, pouffes, and poseur tables and stools to choose from.

Be At One also has 101 different cocktails on the menu, with a selection of sweet, sour, and smoky flavours.

Starting next week the bar will be running a happy hour each night, between 4.30pm – 8pm Monday – Thursday, 3pm – 8pm on Friday and Sundays, and 1pm – 8pm on Saturdays.

Customers are advised to download the bar’s Appi Hour app to make the most of the offer all evening.

Marking the reopening, the bar has also announced a joint competition with AMB Beauty. From June 7 to June 30, customers can win an overnight stay in Milton Keynes with breakfast, a pre night out glam package, dinner and drinks at the Slug & Lettuce followed by a VIP booth and £300 bar tab at Be At One and a spa package for the following day. A swag bag has also been included in the slate of prizes, more information is available on the competition here.

Claudiu Stinga, general manager at Be At One Milton Keynes, commented: “Everybody loves a cocktail, and after a year of lockdowns that have made all of our social lives a little sour, everyone deserves one too – or four!

“It’s been so long since we’ve been able to serve guests the cocktails they love, so we’re counting down the days until we can open up and do what we do best. We have so much planned for the coming weeks, and hope that this – along with our fresh new look – will be the welcome back customers have been waiting for all this time.”