Barry Bennell: 30 years in jail for sex abuse football coach who lived in Milton Keynes

Former youth football coach Barry Bennell has been jailed for 30 years for a host of historical sex abuse offences.

Bennell, who is now known as Richard Jones, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court today after being convicted of 43 historical charges on Thursday.

The predatory paedophile carried out his abuse between 1979 and 1991 in a variety of locations while he was a youth coach and scout for clubs such as Crewe Alexandra and Manchester City.

Bennell had most recently lived in the Hodge Lea area of Milton Keynes prior to his latest charges, having served two previous sentences for other sex offences in the UK, and also a term in jail in the US.

Sentencing him, Judge Clement Goldstone described the 64-year-old as 'sheer evil'.