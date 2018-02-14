Barry Bennell: Former football coach who lived in Milton Keynes guilty of further sex abuse

A paedophile football coach who lived in Milton Keynes has been found guilty of further sex offences against young boys.

Barry Bennell, 64, was convicted of 36 charges - including indecent assault and sexual assault - at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday. The charges related to 10 boys.

The jury is set to return today to deliberate on seven outstanding charges.

Bennell was a former football scout at clubs including Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra in the 1980s.

The predatory coach had been living in Milton Keynes as recently as November 2016, where police raided his home.