Be part of the team that puts the ‘Pop’ in your World in Milton Keynes

The launch of the new Popworld nightclub in Milton Keynes brings over 40 new local jobs to the area, and there’s still time to join the crew.

From bar staff to marketing and communications, general manager at Popworld, Milton Keynes, Jamie Hogwood says there are places for the right people: “The response to jobs in Milton Keynes has been overwhelming and now the staff can’t wait to open the doors and show off their skills.

"Popworld is a great place to start a career and progress your way up in the leisure industry, or for someone that simply needs an extra bit of cash.”

He added: “It’s not too late to be part of our team as we’re still looking for people to work in all areas of the club, but we want people with energy, enthusiasm and a real buzz for life.”

Popworld is owned by the Stonegate Pub Company, which is the largest privately held managed pub operator in the UK employing circa 14,000 people. The company has 692 pubs, split into two divisions, Branded, comprising: Slug & Lettuce, Yates, Walkabout, Common Room and venues; and Traditional comprising: Proper Pubs, Town Pub & Kitchen, Classic Inns.

The company has invested £500,000 in transforming the venue in 12th Street in a super cool retro-infused nightclub that becomes the 25th of its kind in the UK, with others in Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

Launching on Friday 27 April, the Popworld is renowned for championing nineties’ cheese and noughties’ nostalgia, It has forged a legendary status across the UK by providing memorable nights out filled with fun, laughter and the best pop tunes in town.

If you’re interested in learning more about jobs at Popworld and you think you’d be Pop-tastic for it, contact the club on Popworld.MiltonKeynes@stonegatepubs.com