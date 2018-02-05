Big Christmas Give Appeal raises £10,000 for hospital wards in Milton Keynes

The Big Christmas Give Appeal, launched by Milton Keynes Hospital Charity in December, has smashed its £10,000 target.

The target was met in January following several generous donations, including a gift of £3,146 from local company Green Star Energy.

The charity launched the Big Christmas Give, asking kind people to make monetary donations rather than give Christmas presents and funding specific items on a wish list.

The three areas benefitting from the appeal were the children’s wards; cancer services and dementia services.

Head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes said: “We’re humbled by the generosity of the local individuals and companies who supported our appeal this Christmas. Reaching our target is totally down to them and we couldn’t be more grateful.

“What’s special about the Big Christmas Give is that it will create a lasting impact on patient experience. It means we can buy items that will benefit patients all year round – whether that’s funding a special chair to make a chemotherapy patient more comfortable, funding a yellow-faced clock so patients with dementia can tell the time more easily; or using sensory items to distract a child having a blood test. Thank you to everyone for your incredible kindness.”

Milton Keynes Hospital Charity raises funds to enhance the experience of thousands of patients at Milton Keynes University Hospital. Fundraisers can support any ward or department they wish.

For more information contact head of fundraising Vanessa Holmes on 01908 996220.

