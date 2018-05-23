Big Doggie Do returns for two event in Milton Keynes this weekend

The Parks Trust is busy preparing for Big Doggie Do, which will be held at Willen Lake over the bank holiday weekend.

This hugely popular event has been extended to cover two days for 2018, with shows, charity stalls and activities for all dog lovers to enjoy across Saturday and Sunday,

Julie Dawes, events & community engagement manager for The Parks Trust, said: “After resting the event last year we are thrilled that Big Doggie Do is back this weekend, bigger and better than ever!

“This is the largest event we hold that is dedicated for dog owners, and we are anticipating a great attendance from Milton Keynes’ residents and their canine companions; all of whom are very welcome.”

Big Doggie Do will be held at Willen Lake South, running from 12pm – 5pm each day. The event starts with registration for the fun dog show, with different categories on each day including Cutest Puppy, Best Rescue, Best Biscuit Catcher and Dog That Looks Most Like Their Owner.

The dog show itself will be held in two parts; between 1pm – 2.30pm and 3.30pm – 5pm and owners can enter their dogs on the day from 12pm.

In between the shows, visitors can enjoy other activities including a puppy parade, ‘Have a go’ agility zone, K9 Aqua Sport alongside charity stalls.

Julie added: “There is so much to do over the weekend, whether you are a human or dog visitor. The dog show is sure to be a real highlight and we look forward to seeing the wide variety of dogs that will be entered.

“It’s really important to us that we engage as many people and community groups as possible through our varied events programme and dog owners are key users of our parkland. We hope they enjoy the event as much as we have enjoyed organising it.”

