Bike show returns to Milton Keynes with a bigger event at StadiumMK

The MK Bike Show returns to Milton Keynes this year for a celebration of all things motorcycling.

Exhibitors include local bike dealers, training organisations, bike clubs and bike tour organisers - whatever your interest in bikes there’s something for everyone.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, July 8, 10am to 4pm at the MK Dons’ StadiumMK, is free to enter with free parking.

The show is run by Milton Keynes Advanced Motorists (MKAM) bike section in conjunction with Milton Keynes Council and Bucks Fire Services. It aims to represent the interests of the motorcycling community of Milton Keynes and the surrounding area while bringing all those involved together for a day of talking, sharing and fun.

Ian Souter, MKAM chair, said: “Our first event two years ago was so successful that we knew we had to do it again. This year is even bigger and better than before with more exhibitors, clubs and show bikes.”

The Inner Concourse, sponsored by Green-Mopeds.com, will house the specialist trades, clubs and the show bikes. The classic bike show will cover the last 50 years of motorcycling, the same age as Milton Keynes. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Blood Bikes charity SERV.

MK Bike Show chairman Dave Macey said: “We’re delighted to be able to hold the event at StadiumMK, the home of the MK Dons without whose support we could not have staged this event. In line with the club ethos this will be a family event so bring everyone down to say hello. The 2016 show attracted an estimated 5,000 people and this year, with an additional indoor show area, we will be able to cater for even more.”

Visit www.mkbikeshow.co.uk

www.facebook.com/MKBikeShow

@MKBikeShow