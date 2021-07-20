Bing and Flop star at Gulliver's Theme Park in Milton Keynes this summer

Fans of the much-loved CBeebies series Bing are in for a special treat at Dinosaur and Farm Park in MK this summer.

Bing and Flop will be making special appearances at the park every Saturday and Sunday for the rest of July and August.

And Bingsters can enjoy a special breakfast platter followed by a fun morning of games and activities, including a meet and greet with Bing and Flop themselves and then entry to Dinosaur and Farm Park.

Bing and Flop will be at Gulliver's

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver’s, said: “Bing has proven to be a top pre-school brand in the UK and we have enjoyed a really successful partnership with them in recent years.

“We are really excited to add these extra Bing Breakfast’s for children and their families this summer. Guests can enjoy a range of yummy breakfast treats including croissants, blueberry muffins, pain au chocolate and fresh fruit kebabs. Customers can then head straight to Dinosaur Farm Park for more fun afterwards!

“We are about much more than rides at Gulliver’s and families come to us for an experience and to make memories.”

Bing's breakfast is a 90-minute morning experience with a character visit, followed by entry to the park. It is priced at £99 for four people or £129 for six people. Tickets are available for every weekend up until Sunday 29 August 2021.

A Bing breakfast