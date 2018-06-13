Blackened Sun brews up a community plan for Milton Keynes

An independent brewery in Milton Keynes is appealing for beer lovers to back its crowdfunder campaign to open a taproom in the city.

Blackened Sun needs to raise £6,000 by June 23.

“It means that people will be able to see where their drink comes from, and understand the brewing process, said Gary Morse, who runs the venture with his wife Sharon.

If the campaign is successful it will be the first independent taproom in the area - and it will be good news for the wider community as well as drinkers:

“When the taproom isn’t open to the public we will offer the space to community events and registered charities as a meeting point.

"We’ve already hosted events in support of MK Night Shelter and even our used hops go to charity,” Gary added:

“We believe good business is about giving back to the community too.”

There are many incentives available to pledgers. Visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/blackened-sun-brewing-taproom to find out more