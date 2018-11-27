Bletchley Codebreaker Baroness Trumpington dies aged 96

Baroness Trumpington, one of the best known faces of the House of Lords, has died.

She was 96 years-old, and had only retired from her role in the commons aged 95.

Jean Trumpington had left school at 15, and when the second world war broke out, she became a land girl for David Lloyd George, before becoming a cipher clerk at Bletchley Park. She spent the remainder of the war typing German naval signals with a team cracking German U-boat codes.

Bletchley Park paid tribute on twitter today, saying: ‘Very sad to hear the news of #BaronessTrumpington, a former #BletchleyPark Codebreaker along with many other achievements. Our thoughts are with her family.’