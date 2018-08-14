Bletchley community enjoys a day beside the seaside in Blackpool

More than 400 Bletchley residents enjoyed a brilliant day in Blackpool earlier this month.

The annual event is organised by the Milton Keynes Bangladeshi Association, with support from the Bletchley and Fenny Town Council and West Bletchley Parish Council

The day was a huge success said Bletchley and Fenny Stratford councillor Mohammed Khan.

“ It was a long day, but was great fun," he said, "It highlights for me the importance of building a strong inclusive community in Bletchley.”

Councillor Khan added, “This highlights the value of community organisations working with local elected councils. This is an increasingly strong partnership across Bletchley and Fenny Stratford. It was a great day out bringing together young and old, families and a wide range of local residents. Bletchley at its best.”