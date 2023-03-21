Bletchley Girlguiding volunteers celebrate giving 150 years worth of service

A group of volunteers have received awards for their time leading local Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger groups which adds up to a staggering 150 years of volunteering between them.

The awards were given in February at a special Girlguiding event where members from across Bletchley Division came together to celebrate World Thinking Day.

During the exciting day for 120 young people from across the area, Mollie Plackett, from Bletchley was awarded for her incredible 60 years of volunteering across many different roles. She said: “It was such a lovely event - one I shall remember for ages.”

Bletchley Guiding thinking day event

A Rainbow leader, from Bletchley, followed with an award for an equally as impressive 50 years of service.

Sam Barrington from Furzton picked up her 20 years of service award for her work in both Rainbows and Brownies as well as currently holding the role of Division Commissioner. Rhiannon Treviss, and Natalie Perry both from Bletchley were also recognised for 10 years of volunteering in Guide groups. Rhiannon says she volunteers “as she likes helping children to learn new skills and making new friends.”

For the Girlguiding community, World thinking day is a day to celebrate and think of their sisters from all around the world. During the event at Water Eaton Church Centre, the 120 young people from 16 different groups, aged 5 years and upwards, had fun learning about guiding in different parts of the world and trying out new activities including Indian dancing and making edible African flags.

This fun day couldn’t have happened without the time and work of numerous volunteers like those recognised with their long service awards.

Sam Barrington and Tanya Treviss receiving award

Girlguiding are appealing for more volunteers to secure the future of local Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger groups and to open new ones. There are long waiting lists for girls wanting to join groups in the area but, unfortunately two brownie groups have recently been closed due to a lack of volunteer leaders.

If you think you could become a leader for Girlguiding and are interesting in learning more, visit the Girlguiding website.