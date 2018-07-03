Bletchley man charged with drug offences

A man has been charged with drug offences after an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Kenneth Akwasi Owusu, aged 24, of Chester Close in Bletchley, was charged on Thursday with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin.

He was also charged with two counts of conspiring to supply class A controlled drugs, also cocaine and heroin.

Owusu was arrested in Milton Keynes last Wednesday after he was stopped in a vehicle.

He appeared in Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Thursday but no pleas were entered.

He was remanded into custody to appear in Aylesbury Crown Court on July 23.