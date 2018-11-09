Bletchley school comes out of special measures

Sir Herbet Leon School has come out of special measures following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The school was put into special measures after an inspection in October 2016, which found there had been a “rapid” decline over the preceding two years.

But the school has now been bumped up to Requires Improvement, and is rated as Good in three of the five categories measured by inspectors.

Student behaviour was also praised.

Principal Dr Jo Trevenna said: “I am delighted that the hard work of academy staff and students has been recognised by Ofsted.

“We are all determined to continue our improvements and ensure that our results at Year 11 and in Post-16 get stronger and stronger.”